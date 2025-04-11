Cyprus is stepping up efforts to attract more visitors from Poland, with the Famagusta regional tourism board (Etap) teaming up with local hotels for a roadshow across Krakow, Poznan and Warsaw this week.

Held between April 7-11, the roadshow was organised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and aims to strengthen ties with Polish tour operators, promoting both Cyprus and the Famagusta area as year-round destinations.

For the board, the focus is clear. To showcase the district’s unique blend of experiences, from award-winning beaches and traditional gastronomy to nature trails, diving spots and inland villages offering a taste of authentic Cypriot life.

It’s the third visit to Poland by Famagusta representatives in the past 12 months, following a familiarisation trip last October when Polish travel professionals were hosted in Cyprus for a first-hand look at the region.

The Polish market has become one of Cyprus’ most promising, with over 335,000 travellers arriving in 2024.

This year is set to see record connectivity, with 30 to 41 direct weekly flights expected from Polish cities to Larnaca Airport in the coming months.

Tourism officials noted growing interest among Polish agents in niche forms of travel—particularly romantic getaways, weddings, hiking, diving and religious tourism—areas where Famagusta holds a clear competitive edge.

Efforts like these form part of a broader strategy, backed by the Deputy Ministry and other stakeholders, to deepen partnerships and extend Cyprus’ appeal beyond the traditional summer season.

The board said, “it remains committed to supporting this joint campaign, helping to position Cyprus as a year-round destination for all travellers.”