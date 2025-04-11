For the 15th year, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Creator and Owner of the easy family of Brands (www.easy.com & www.easyHistory.info) and Founder and President of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation (www.steliosfoundation.com.cy), awarded the 10 bicommunal teams (10 Greek Cypriot and 10 Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs) that excelled in the “Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation in Cyprus 2025”.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou personally presented the cash prizes to the winners at a prestigious awards ceremony held on April 11, 2025, at 11am. The event took place at the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation’s headquarters, at 5 Markou Drakou Street, Nicosia. Attending also was President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who graced the ceremony with his presence.

This year, the total prize amount reached €410,000, bringing the overall sum donated by the Stelios Foundation to the cause, since 2009, to €4.8 million.

Ninety-six entrepreneurs (forming 48 Bi-Communal teams) had jointly applied for the awards this year – a significant increase as compared to 2024.

The 10-winning Bi-Communal business teams shared the prize of €410,000, distributed as follows:

Gold Award: €100,000 (€50,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team).

€100,000 (€50,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team). Two Silver Awards: €50,000 each (€25,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team)

€50,000 each (€25,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team) Seven Bronze Awards: €30,000 each (€15,000 per entrepreneur – member of the Bi-Communal team)

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou congratulating the winners and all participants in the competition. “The fact that participation in the Bicommunal Awards has increased significantly compared to last year sends an important message to all of us: no dividing line can stop the cooperation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots living on this island,” he said. “The purpose of the awards is none other than to strengthen economic collaboration between the two communities, which serves as the fundamental foundation for establishing mutual understanding, trust, and peaceful coexistence.

“Since 2009, we have been working for lasting peace and economic prosperity on the island of Cyprus. Once again, I want to assure you that the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Cooperation will continue to support the cause for the long run. This year, 60 per cent of the winners have won the awards before, proving their lasting cooperation, and 40 per cent are new applicants, proving that we are encouraging change in attitudes towards bi-communal work on the island.”

In his own address, President Christodoulides hailed the mission of the initiative. “These awards are a promise for the Cyprus we envision. Of the reunited Cyprus that all Cypriots deserve,” he noted. “Over the past 15 years, the Stelios Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards have become a landmark institution in Cyprus – a recognised and deeply impactful initiative, dedicated to promoting lasting peace through business collaboration between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. The programme carved a new path. It pioneered.”

Meet the winners of the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation 2025:

Gold Award

Andreas Andreou – Emre Serdar – www.slimlineframe.com

Their company specialises in the construction of aluminium facades, doors, and windows, with their products being exported abroad.

“We are truly grateful to Sir Stelios and his Foundation for this incredible recognition. This award is not just an honour, but also a powerful motivation to keep innovating, expanding, and strengthening our vision. We believe that Bi-Communal partnerships are the cornerstone of a thriving, forward-thinking economy. By working together, we can break barriers, unlock new opportunities, and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs. We hope that more business leaders from both communities will embrace collaboration and take bold steps toward a united future. A shared, prosperous Cyprus is not just a dream-it is something we can build together.”

Silver Awards

Agathoklis Agathokleous – Hasan Siber – www.coliveoil.com

The company they established focuses on mass production of olive oil, from olive harvesting in the wider area of Larnaca.

“The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation provides more than just financial support; it fosters trust, unity, and long-lasting partnerships. Through this award, we feel part of a growing network of entrepreneurs who share the same commitment to collaboration and progress. Our journey has proven that when people from different backgrounds work toward a common goal, they create something far greater than the sum of its parts. Shared ambition and mutual respect push us to work even harder, setting an example for others to follow. We hope to inspire more entrepreneurs to join this movement and believe in the power of working together. Together, we can shape a brighter future for Cyprus.”

Panikos Panagi – Pelin Akcinar – www.decaar.com

DÉCAAR is a vibrant cosmeceutical brand that counts and draws on the vast experience of some of the most renowned benchmark cosmeceutical formulators and business development professionals in the industry.

“This award reaffirms our belief that collaboration is the key to sustainable success. Strong partnerships not only create economic opportunities but also foster meaningful connections between communities. We firmly believe that business can be a driving force for unity, bridging divides and paving the way for long-term peace and prosperity. A thriving Cyprus is possible when we focus on what unites us rather than what separates us. We remain dedicated to promoting sustainable growth, fostering trust, and setting an example for future generations. The future is built on cooperation, and together, we can achieve remarkable things.”

Bronze Winners

Steven Stavrou – Burak Doluay – www.socialtechlab.org

They established the SocialTech Lab to utilise tools contributing to entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology, fostering a different culture of collaboration and communication.

“We deeply appreciate the generous support of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation through these awards. This recognition not only strengthens our commitment, but also encourages further engagement. The Stelios Bi-Communal Awards have consistently played a crucial role in fostering new bicommunal enterprises while reinforcing the resilience of existing ones.”

The company they created is engaged in the export and trades of fresh fish all over Cyprus.

“We are truly grateful to receive this award, which will greatly support our team and enhance the quality of our work. The Stelios Bi-Communal Awards play a vital role in fostering cooperation, and this recognition strengthens our commitment to our partnership. It also boosts our motivation and encourages us to keep growing and improving our business across both sides of Cyprus. Thank you for this invaluable support.”

They developed a collaboration for the trade of GlobalGAP certificated tomatoes

“We are honoured to receive this award from the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, which reflects its dedication to bicommunal trade and its vision for peace on our island. This recognition strengthens our determination to continue our collaboration and foster positive relations between both communities. We remain committed to working toward peace in Cyprus alongside its 120 shareholders.”

Marina Neophytou – Nurtane Karagil – www.visual-voices.org

Visual Voices is a social enterprise that develops and supports pioneering, artistic, cultural production etc.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation support and recognition of our work. As social entrepreneurs, we have dedicated ourselves to building a sustainable, arts-driven business, and we are proud to be part of the latest cohort of Stelios Bi-Communal Award winners. We are also delighted to see this support extend to the intercommunal creative and cultural sector, which is essential for fostering new professional opportunities and connections across Cyprus.”

Christos Konteatis – Muhit Ince – www.caterways.com & www.tradegreenline.com

Caterways is a company that focuses on food packaging manufacture and distribution

“It is a tremendous honour to receive this prestigious award for a cause we truly believe in. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Stelios Team for their confidence in our collaboration and their invaluable support in strengthening it. A special thank you to Sir Stelios for his unwavering dedication to making these awards a reality and for his efforts in bringing our island together. We sincerely appreciate this support and look forward to engaging with fellow participants at future events.”

Michalis Pantelides – Arif Cebeci – www.mpviolins.com

They combined their love for music, inspiration and creativity by engaging in the construction of handmade violins and the repair of antique violins.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Stelios Bi-Communal Award. This recognition not only celebrates our shared passion for traditional violin making but also underscores the power of collaboration in bridging communities through craftsmanship, culture, and music. We sincerely thank the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation for its invaluable support and commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships across Cyprus.”

Demetrakis Ellinas – Memduh Aybar – www.dellinas.eu & www.sibaltd.com

They developed a collaboration for the sale of PVC HVAC Grill Systems and Building Facades

“We sincerely appreciate the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation support through these awards, which not only recognise our efforts, but also promote meaningful engagement. The Stelios Bi-Communal Awards have long been a cornerstone in nurturing new bicommunal business partnerships while strengthening the resilience of existing ones. This support empowers us with the motivation and determination to grow further and expand our vision worldwide.”

About the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, a non-profit organisation, dedicated to supporting charitable activities in the countries where Sir Stelios and his family have lived and worked: Cyprus, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Monaco, and France.

In Cyprus, the Foundation’s notable initiatives include the Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards and the Youth Entrepreneurship Awards, both offering financial support to winners. In addition, the “Food from the Heart” initiative provides food to thousands facing economic hardship. The Foundation also extends financial aid to vulnerable groups, those impacted by major disasters, charitable organisations, and students through scholarships for university-level studies.