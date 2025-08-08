Cyprus is experiencing a spell of hot and settled weather as a seasonal low-pressure system and warm air mass continue to affect the region.

On Friday, skies will be mostly clear across the island. Winds will start light and variable, becoming south-westerly to north-westerly later in the day, with speeds of 3 to 4 Beaufort. Seas will be slight. Temperatures will climb to 39C inland, around 32C on the west coast, 35C on other coastal areas, and 31C in the higher mountains.

On Friday evening, conditions will remain mostly clear. Winds will blow mainly from the north-west to north-east, light at 3 Beaufort and up to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort on the west coast. Seas will be slight to slight-moderate in places. Temperatures will fall to 22C inland, 24C on the west coast, 25C on other coasts, and 21C in the mountains. Over the weekend and into Monday, the weather will stay clear and hot. Forecasters say temperatures will rise gradually until Sunday, reaching well above the seasonal average. Monday is expected to see little change, keeping heat levels significantly higher than usual for this time of year.

This pattern is typical for August in Cyprus, when persistent high temperatures and dry conditions often dominate. However, the expected rise above climatological norms means residents should be prepared for potentially prolonged heat stress, especially in inland areas where maximum temperatures are forecast to approach 40C.