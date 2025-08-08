Around 900 to 1,000 Turkish Cypriots travelled by bus through the Limnitis crossing point on Friday to attend August 8 ceremony marking 61 years since the deadly bombing of Tillyria in 1964.

The passage of some 50 buses began early on Friday morning, escorted by UN peacekeepers, in a move that highlights the ongoing significance of the anniversary and the region’s divided status. The event, organised by the north, is taking place in Kokkina at 10am. It is expected to be attended by senior Turkish Cypriot officials and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who will arrive by military helicopter. The ceremony includes wreath-laying, speeches, a tour of the area and a prayer.

The anniversary recalls the bombing carried out by the Turkish air force from August 7 to 9, 1964, when napalm bombs were dropped on Tillyria. The attacks killed dozens of civilians and National Guard soldiers. The region has remained isolated since then, with its road links to Paphos and Nicosia cut off by the closed Kokkina enclave.

Kato Pyrgos Tillyria’s community leader Nikos Kleanthous said the area has suffered greatly since the bombings. He described August 8 as a day of remembrance for the heroic defenders and residents who resisted Turkish aggression. He warned that the region remains “encircled, neglected and abandoned,” and faces decline if conditions do not change.

Despite hardships, Kleanthous said the people of Tillyria continue to hold on to their land. The closure of the road through Kokkina remains the biggest challenge, causing “enormous difficulties” for residents.

Greek Cypriot political parties condemned both the 1964 attack and the north’s commemorations.

Disy called the original bombing a “barbarous” war crime and criticised the anniversary celebrations as a “provocation and insult” to history. They pledged never to forget the fallen.

Akel described the bombing as “another bloody page” in Cyprus’ history and called for unity and the removal of foreign troops.

Diko condemned the “cowardly bombings” and warned that Turkey’s goals remain the same. They stressed the need to strengthen the Republic of Cyprus.

Elam mourned the victims, which included women and children, and criticised the government for permitting celebrations in Tillyria, describing it as “sacred land soaked in blood.”

The Cyprus Greens supported calls for the opening of the Kokkina checkpoint, criticising the Turkish Cypriot leadership for maintaining it as a “no-go zone” focused on nationalist displays rather than building trust.