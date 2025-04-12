Kevin de Bruyne helped Manchester City stage a superb comeback from 2-0 down as he scored one and helped create two goals in an emphatic 5-2 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace went 2-0 up in the first 21 minutes through Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards, but captain De Bruyne netted a free kick from 25 yards out in the 33rd minute and sent in the cross that led to Omar Marmoush’s strike three minutes later.

De Bruyne assisted as City took the lead through Mateo Kovacic 80 seconds into the second half, and James McAtee doubled their advantage from keeper Ederson’s long ball.

Nico O’Reilly added City’s fifth in the 79th minute as the champions provisionally climbed to fourth in the table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea who have played a game less.