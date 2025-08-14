Cyprus continues to struggle with extreme temperatures on Thursday, while the risk of wildfires remains at a ‘red alert’ level.

The met office issued a new red warning in effect today from 11am to 5pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 45C inland and approximately 37°C in the mountain areas.

The public is urged to drink plenty of water and eat light meals, avoiding sugary foods, alcohol and caffeine.

At the same time, the forestry department has warned that the risk of wildfire outbreaks remains at a ‘red alert’ level.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise extreme caution during outdoor activities, and avoid any actions that could trigger a fire.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire is urged to call the forestry department at 1407 or the fire brigade at 112.