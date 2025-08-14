Shibarium’s recent announcement of a 40% reduction in transaction fees has caught the attention of many in the crypto community, offering a welcome relief for users frustrated by high gas costs. While this move signals an important upgrade within the memecoin ecosystem, investors are increasingly turning their gaze toward a different kind of project — one built on solid utility and sustainable growth. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance platform, is quietly attracting heavy accumulation due to its upcoming Layer-2 scaling solution, innovative stablecoin launch, and rewarding staking system that sets it apart from meme-driven coins like those on Shibarium.

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Layer-2 network slashed transaction fees by 40%, reducing the average fee to ~0.0000131 BONE ($0.000006) from 0.0000219 BONE, effective August 10, 2025, per a Shiba Inu team announcement on X. The move aims to enhance Shibarium’s competitiveness against Ethereum and Solana, driving DeFi adoption. SHIB surged 11% to ~$0.00001425, with trading volume up 180% to $250 million, per CoinGecko.

Shibarium’s daily transactions hit 5 million, and a 3,000% burn rate spike removed 700 million tokens, per Shibariumscan. Technical indicators show SHIB breaking $0.000014 resistance, with RSI at 60 and support at $0.0000125. Analysts project a $0.00002 target if $0.000015 holds, but macro pressures like U.S. tariffs and a 589 trillion token supply may cap gains. A drop below $0.0000125 risks $0.000011.

While Shibarium’s fee cut focuses on improving usability for its memecoin users, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) takes the concept of accessibility a step further by introducing a Layer-2 powered platform that will drastically reduce fees while enhancing transaction speed and platform scalability. This technical upgrade is designed to support the launch of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s decentralized stablecoin, which will be minted only when users borrow against collateral like Ethereum, and burned when loans are repaid or liquidated. This ensures supply remains balanced and the stablecoin maintains a healthy peg.

A major advantage of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is its staking system. Users who stake mtTokens — tokens representing claims from lending pools — will receive rewards in MUTM tokens. These rewards are planned to be funded through future buybacks in the open market using platform revenues, creating a natural and organic demand driver for the token. This model contrasts sharply with Shibarium’s memecoin ecosystem, which largely relies on speculative trading and community hype rather than built-in revenue-driven mechanisms.

The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) roadmap lays out a clear and practical path toward full platform launch. Phase 3 will introduce a beta launch where the stablecoin minting and staking functions will be tested live on the Layer-2 network. This phase will demonstrate how scalable and efficient the platform can become, setting the stage for smooth adoption and wider use.

Midway through its presale, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already showing strong momentum. Currently in Phase 6, the project has raised $14.33 million with tokens priced at $0.035. Over 15,200 holders have joined, and approximately 15% of the total token supply has been sold. A 15% price increase to $0.040 is expected soon in Phase 7, offering investors an immediate opportunity to secure tokens before the price rises.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s lending ecosystem is another standout feature. It supports two lending models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending for stable, blue-chip assets like ETH, AVAX, BTC, LINK paired with stablecoins, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending for more speculative memecoins. For example, in the P2C model, users can borrow stablecoins against ETH collateral at controlled Loan-to-Value ratios and competitive annual yields, offering both lenders and borrowers predictable returns. In P2P lending, users negotiate terms directly, leveraging volatile memecoin collateral like PEPE, SHIB and DOGE, a high-risk but high-reward approach that complements the safer P2C lending pools.

Security and community engagement are clearly prioritized by Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Its smart contracts have undergone a thorough CertiK audit, achieving a strong score of 95, with a Skynet rating of 78 that indicates robust security protocols. The ongoing $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty program offers rewards up to $2,000 for critical vulnerabilities discovered, encouraging community involvement in safeguarding the platform. To further boost community excitement, a $100,000 giveaway is underway, creating strong incentives for new participants to join.

An illustrative investment example reinforces Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s promising outlook. A diversified investor who allocated a portion of funds into MUTM during Phase 2 at a price $0.015 now enjoys triple-digit paper gains compared to the anticipated $0.06 listing price. With the upcoming Layer-2 launch, stablecoin issuance, and staking rewards, this investor’s position is set for continued growth as utility drives token demand.

For those considering their next altcoin move, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing to offer a rare combination of innovative DeFi technology, real revenue-driven token utility, and a clear path to scaling and adoption. The current discounted price before the Phase 7 increase to $0.040 means the window to accumulate is closing fast. Investors looking for more than just fee reductions and hype should seriously consider MUTM as the utility coin gaining heavy traction beneath $0.05—ready to deliver substantial value in the months ahead.

