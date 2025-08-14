Several individuals of Syrian origin who took part in a brawl on Thursday, August 7, in the Zakaki area of Limassol have been deported from Cyprus, following coordinated actions by the justice ministry and the deputy ministry of migration, according to government sources.

Officials told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the deportations are part of the government’s strict immigration policy.

They emphasised that the Republic will continue to take firm action against those who commit criminal offenses or display delinquent behaviour, regardless of their status.

Authorities also noted that more than 3,600 Syrians have left Cyprus since December 9, 2024, while over 8,000 third-country nationals have been repatriated between January 2025 to today.

By comparison, a total of 10,092 third-country nationals were repatriated in 2024 and 9,193 in 2023.

Officials told CNA that said these figures demonstrate the steadily increasing rate of repatriations and underscore the effectiveness of the government’s migration policy.