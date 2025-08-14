President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday marked the 51st anniversary of the second phase of the 1974 Turkish invasion, pledging to continue efforts for the island’s liberation and reunification.

In a statement, Christodoulides said the August 14 offensive – known as Attila II – completed “the crime against Cyprus,” with Turkey seizing Famagusta, Morphou and other areas, extending its occupation to 37 per cent of the Republic’s territory.

The attack, launched while talks were under way in Geneva, caused mass displacement, death and destruction.

The UN Security Council, meeting on August 15 and 16, condemned Turkey’s actions and demanded an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops.

Resolutions 550 and 789 on Famagusta, adopted in subsequent years, remain binding and relevant, yet Turkey continues to ignore them, the president stressed.

“The end of the invasion’s consequences and the occupation is a non-negotiable goal,” Christodoulides said, adding that liberation, reunification and the right of return guide government policy. “The current unacceptable situation is not a solution nor a prospect for Cyprus and its people.”

The president reaffirmed his commitment to resuming negotiations from where they left off in Crans Montana, “based on UN resolutions, EU principles and the framework of previous talks”.

He said the government was fully cooperating with the UN secretary-general, members of the UN Security Council and EU institutions.

Later in the day, Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the liberation and reunification of Cyprus, emphasising the need to remain consistent with the agreed framework for a solution. “We cannot legitimise the facts on the ground created by the invasion and occupation by accepting the de facto division,” he said.

Stefanou described the anniversary of the second phase of the 1974 Turkish invasion as “a tragic day marking the betrayal and crime against our country and people.” He stressed that 51 years later, Turkey continues to illegally occupy a significant part of Cyprus, violating human rights, UN resolutions, and international law.

Stefanou called for the continuation of efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue within the framework of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, as defined by UN resolutions and previous negotiations. “Given the prolonged deadlock and the Turkish side’s insistence on a two-state solution, the only path to a solution is to remain faithful to the agreed framework and to resume negotiations from where they left off at Crans-Montana,” he said.

Stefanou, accompanied by Famagusta mayor Simos Ioannou, MPs and various union representatives, delivered a resolution to a Unficyp representative at the Deryneia crossing.

The resolution condemns the ongoing Turkish occupation and division of Cyprus, it stresses that both the invasion and the continued occupation are illegal, lacking moral, political, or legal justification.

The second phase of the invasion began in the early hours of August 14, 1974, after the collapse of peace talks in Geneva. Turkey had already reinforced its forces on the island, and at 3am, its foreign minister Turan Gunes gave the coded order – “Ayse can go on holiday” – to launch the offensive.

The fighting uprooted 200,000 Greek Cypriots, who were forced to flee south of the Turkish lines.