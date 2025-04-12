A loaded assault rifle along with surgical gloves and disposable masks were discovered in a nylon bag by Nicosia Police on Friday, following a tip-off.

According to a police statement, the items were found hidden in an open area of Nicosia. Officers from the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department (CID) searched the spot after evaluating the intelligence they had received.

Inside the bag, police found one loaded automatic rifle, several surgical gloves, and several disposable face masks. The items have now been seized as evidence.

Authorities have sent the items for forensic testing. Investigators hope this will help them trace who was behind the discovery.

No arrests have been made so far. The Nicosia CID is actively investigating the case.

Police have not ruled out any motives, including possible links to organised crime.