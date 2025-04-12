Newcastle United’s bid to get back into the Champions League is gathering pace with Eddie Howe’s side looking at the Premier League table knowing their destiny lies firmly in their hands as they prepare to host beleaguered Manchester United on Sunday.

Last season, Newcastle played in Europe’s elite club competition but fell by the wayside in the Premier League as the squad tried to cope with a bruising schedule.

Although they finished above Manchester United, the Old Trafford side won the FA Cup to qualify for the Europa League leaving Newcastle out of European competition altogether.

Without the distraction of a continental campaign this season, Newcastle have diverted their attention to competitions at home and won their first domestic trophy in 70 years as they lifted the League Cup by beating Liverpool.

That has not diluted Newcastle’s focus on the league where they have won their last three games to sit in fifth place.

Arsenal’s famous victory over Real Madrid at The Emirates in midweek confirmed that five Premier League teams are guaranteed Champions League spots next season.

As things stand, fourth-placed Chelsea, Newcastle (both 53 points), Manchester City (52) and Aston Villa (51) are vying for two spots, although Fulham (48) and Brighton & Hove Albion (47) are not completely out of the picture with seven games left.

Newcastle have a game in hand, however, and Howe said the battle for European spots is going to “hot up” on the home stretch, while he praised his squad for staying focused after ending the club’s trophy drought stretching back seven decades.

‘HUMBLE GROUP’

“That was the biggest challenge for us, I can’t compliment them enough,” Howe said. “They are a very down to earth, humble group who want to do well and represent the club in the right way. They have shown that in the last few weeks.

“We have three really tough games and that will go a long way in seeing where we are at the end of the season. We’re in a better position than we were but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Newcastle host in-form Crystal Palace next Wednesday before travelling to Villa next weekend.

Sunday’s opponents United are a lowly 13th as Ruben Amorim struggles to get the best out of his squad, who have won only two of their last eight league games.

Manchester City kick off the weekend with a home game against Palace, a bogey team for Pep Guardiola who has lost to the south London side twice before at the Etihad Stadium while his side drew the reverse fixture in December.

Palace are also on their best run this season – unbeaten in five games with four wins to reach 11th under Oliver Glasner.

City have only two wins from their last six games and struggled to make an impact in last weekend’s goalless Manchester derby, while top scorer Erling Haaland is still nursing an ankle injury.

“It is important that Man City are in the competition (Champions League) next season,” midfielder Mateo Kovacic said.

“It will be tough until the end because there are many teams that fight for the top four and no game in the Premier League is easy. But we are confident that we can achieve it.”

DOMINANT LIVERPOOL

League leaders Liverpool host lowly West Ham United on Sunday while Arsenal, who are 11 points behind in second, will look to kick on from their Champions League victory when they return to the Emirates Stadium to play Brentford.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest, who are four points above Chelsea, host Everton while relegated Southampton host Villa.

Leicester City are 15 points from the safety zone in 19th with 21 points left to play for, although the Foxes will be all but relegated if they lose at Brighton & Hove Albion and 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester have not scored in their last eight games — all defeats — and James Justin said it was hard to find confidence.

“You feel disconnection and disappointment when you step off the pitch … I don’t know how many games it’s been since we last picked up a point,” he said.

“It’s a horrible moment for the club with how we’re playing on the pitch and trying to regain any confidence.”