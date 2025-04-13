Police on Sunday arrested one more person in connection with the attempted eviction of a group of third-country nationals from a block of flats in Oroklini on April 5, which turned violent and ended with a 27-year-old man requiring a craniectomy.

The 31-year-old was arrested after a warrant was issued.

On Monday he is expected to be taken to court along with the 35-year-old manager of the building already in custody for the same case where a trial date is set to be announced.

The 27-year-old who required a craniectomy, a type of brain surgery where a part of the skull is removed by a surgeon to relieve pressure, was said to be in a critical condition on Friday.

Oroklini deputy mayor Neophytos Fakontis said the block of flats had been an issue for a while, adding that local authorities have been “sounding the alarm since 2017 about the unacceptable situation” in the building.

According to newspaper Politis, he said the building’s inhabitants, who are primarily of African origin, were living “in miserable conditions, without water and electricity, amidst piles of garbage and filth”.

The building’s mains water supply had been cut off eight years ago due to accumulated debts.

The latest arrest brings to 11 the total number suspects arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Nine were arrested after warrants were issued against them while the other two were arrested when investigations led by CID officers revealed they were staying in the country illegally.

Three of those arrested have already been deported while processes are underway for two more to be returned to the country they came from.

The remaining four were released without charge until the investigation is completed.

On April 10 police issued a photograph of the 31-year-old to ask the pubic for help in tracking him down.