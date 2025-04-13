Liverpool resumed their march to a second Premier League title on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United as Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a season and Virgil Van Dijk scored a late winner.

After West Ham had scored an equaliser in the 86th minute, skipper Van Dijk grabbed the winner with a header three minutes later in front of the Kop to put Liverpool two wins away from the title.

The result gave Liverpool a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the standings with six games left, while West Ham are 17th with 35 points, 14 points from the relegation zone.

Prior to kickoff, a minute’s silence was held at Anfield to honour the 97 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster. But the fans were in full voice soon after, chanting Salah’s name to celebrate his two-year contract extension.

Following a bright start for the home side, Salah duly delivered the cross for the first goal – a sublime pass with the outside of his boot that curled past the last defender and gave Luis Diaz a simple tap-in at the edge of the six-yard box.

The opener gave Salah the record for the most goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League season – 45 consisting of 27 goals and 18 assists.

But as West Ham grew into the game, the Anfield crowd became restless while Salah also looked visibly disappointed when he was taken off as his mini goal drought extended to five games in all competitions.

A minute later, Liverpool gifted West Ham the equaliser when a breakdown in communication saw Andy Robertson score an own goal when he tried to deal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross.

But Liverpool restored their lead on a corner kick when Van Dijk’s towering header beat the keeper to spark wild celebrations at Anfield.

Elsewhere, an error-strewn performance by Tottenham Hotspur led to a 4-2 away defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers, their fourth loss in six Premier League games deepening coach Ange Postecoglou’s crisis but easing the hosts’ relegation worries.

Wolves made the most of West Ham United’s loss away to Liverpool to go 16th in the table on 35 points, ahead of the Hammers on goal difference and 14 points clear of 18th-placed Ipswich with six games to play.

While Wolves played with power and purpose throughout, Spurs were skittish and individual mistakes were at the root of all four goals as they slumped to a defeat that leaves them two points ahead of their hosts in 15th.

In London, relegation-bound Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, leaving the hosts looking over their shoulders in their push for a lucrative spot in next season’ Champions League.

The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca’ men – who had won their previous five home league games – when they raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half.

An own goal by Axel Tuanzebe immediately after halftime gave Chelsea hope and substitute Jadon Sancho curled a shot into the top corner in the 79th minute, setting up a frantic finale when both side came close to snatching a winner.