McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won the Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to slash the gap to Formula One championship leading teammate Lando Norris to three points after four races.

Piastri started the day third overall and 13 points adrift of Norris, sixth on the grid, and ended it as the Briton’s closest rival and the season’s first repeat winner.

George Russell was second for Mercedes, 15.599 seconds behind, with Norris third and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth.

The win was a first for champions McLaren in Bahrain, home of the team’s majority owners.