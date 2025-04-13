The custom of recreating the resurrection of Lazarus was revived again this year, after the end of the Palm Sunday service, in the courtyard of Ayios Stefanos church in Lemba.

The reenactment takes place every year with children from the Lemba – Chlorakas primary shool singing the song of Lazarus, reviving one of the oldest customs of the ecclesiastical and folk tradition, Lemba community leader Thucydides Chrysostomou said.

The goal of the community, he added, is to revive local traditions, with this custom being “reverently observed for about 13 years,” he added.

According to the custom, the girls of the community gather flowers from the fields around the village, which they use to decorate baskets that they take around the streets singing for which they are given money.

Lazarus’ body is covered with yellow flowers and palm branches from the fields, while a child takes on the role of Lazarus for the resurrection.

The church in Larnaca

In the community of Prodromios, there was a re-enactment of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.

The initiative is carried out every year by the Association of Expatriates and Friends of Prodromiou.

However, the biggest celebration for Lazarus on the island was held on Saturday at the Ayios Lazarus church in Larnaca, which included the annual procession of the Holy Relics and the icon of Saint Lazarus.

The procession was attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, House President Annita Demetriou and other officials.