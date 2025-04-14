Police ramped up their operations as of Holy Monday in a firm bid to stop the use of illegal firecrackers and fireworks. Police warn that the risks to public safety are “extremely high” during Holy Week.

The move comes amid growing concern over the increasing use of both factory-made and homemade explosives, particularly by young people. Police bomb squad officer Paris Kyriakou described the items as “exceptionally dangerous” and stressed that “the chances of serious injury are very high”.

Authorities have been running a public awareness campaign for two months, with efforts now reaching their peak. The campaign includes television and radio appearances, social media alerts, and dozens of school visits to inform students about the dangers.

“Our only goal is to keep young people away from this explosive and dangerous habit,” Kyriakou said.

As part of the operation, patrols have increased in parks, schoolyards, church grounds and other open areas where youths are known to gather. Officers are also monitoring both official and unofficial entry points in Cyprus, including the Green Line, where illegal fireworks are believed to be smuggled in, sometimes hidden inside other goods.

So far, 11 adults have been charged with illegal possession and use of firecrackers and have been referred to the courts.

Kyriakou warned that even firecrackers made in a factory are not safe.

“All firecrackers are banned in the Republic of Cyprus. Importing, transporting, using or storing them is illegal,” he said.

He explained that storing such explosives without proper conditions often leads to chemical changes.

“Someone might believe they have time to light the fuse and throw it, but in reality, there is no time. The explosion happens instantly and violently, causing burns, amputations, even death.”

Homemade explosives, he said, are even more unpredictable.

“From the idea, to mixing chemicals, to sealing the container, there are countless unknowns. The danger is enormous every step of the way.”

Police are expected to tighten their presence even further during key religious events this week, especially on Good Friday and Easter Saturday night. Officers will be stationed outside churches in both urban and rural areas.

Authorities continue to urge the public to stay away from fireworks and report any related activity.