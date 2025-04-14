A teenager has been arrested on Monday, in connection with a suspected arson attack on a car in Paphos.

According to police, the arrest was made under a court warrant following early investigations into a fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened around 1am, when a car parked outside its owner’s home in the Paphos district caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

Police and fire service officers later confirmed that the blaze had been started deliberately.

Investigators gathered evidence which led them to a suspect, a minor. Officers arrested the teenager on Monday, with the court approving the move as part of ongoing inquiries.

The case is now being handled by the Paphos criminal investigation department (CID).