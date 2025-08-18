The Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) has completed the certification process for its department of ports regulatory affairs management under the internationally recognised CYS EN ISO 9001:2015 standard, it announced on Monday.

According to the statement, the certification was awarded by the Cyprus Certification Company (CCC) under the general regulation for the evaluation and certification of quality systems.

It is also internationally recognised through the international certification network (IQNET), the world’s largest network of certification bodies, thereby ensuring global credibility.

According to the authority, the certification reaffirms its commitment to quality, transparency and continuous improvement, while further consolidating its role as the regulatory and supervisory authority of the port sector in Cyprus.

Moreover, through a structured and transparent framework of procedures, it ensures that port operations are conducted in line with international best practices, safety standards and compliance principles.

It said the certification is “not only an important milestone for the CPA, but a tangible confirmation of its mission.”

That mission, the authority added, is “to ensure that the port sector operates with the highest levels of professionalism, regulatory compliance, and alignment with international best practices.”

In addition, CPA noted that it remains committed to upgrading its regulatory tools and enhancing the effective supervision of port activities, to the benefit of the national economy and the maritime community.

It also stressed that it will continue to invest in quality assurance mechanisms and best practices, thereby maintaining the trust of its partners and effectively responding to the expectations of society and professionals in the maritime and port sectors.

What ISO 9001:2015 certification means

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is the world’s most widely adopted framework for Quality Management Systems (QMS), with more than one million organisations certified worldwide.

Unlike earlier versions, the 2015 edition introduced risk-based thinking, a stronger focus on leadership and accountability, and the use of the Plan–Do–Check–Act (PDCA) cycle to ensure continuous monitoring and improvement of processes.

Certification is awarded after an independent audit by an accredited body such as the Cyprus Certification Company.

Once achieved, it is normally valid for three years, with annual surveillance audits required to maintain compliance.