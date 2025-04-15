Turkey’s Pro-Kurdish DEM Party called on parliament on Tuesday to pave the way for a renewed peace process by enacting legislation that would support the disarmament of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The PKK declared a ceasefire in March following a historic call by its leader Abdullah Ocalan — who has been imprisoned since 1999 — for the group to lay down arms and to dissolve itself. This potentially paved the way for an end to 40 years of conflict with Kurdish militants.

While President Tayyip Erdogan’s government has not formally acknowledged a restart of peace talks, the DEM Party has intensified its calls for a legal and political roadmap toward peace. A previous peace process collapsed in 2015, sparking a resurgence of violence.

Speaking in parliament, DEM Party co-chair Tulay Hatimogullari said a peaceful solution could only be achieved by allowing Ocalan to communicate with the outside world, and by introducing a legal groundwork.

“How can this groundwork be established? By ensuring Mr. Ocalan’s freedom to work and communicate. By allowing parliament to pass a law enabling the PKK’s disarmament process,” she said.

“If we take these steps as a first move, all of Turkey will breathe a sigh of relief”.

DEM said last week that a meeting with Erdogan took place in a “constructive and hopeful atmosphere”, marking a rare moment of dialogue between the two sides.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkey and many Western states, still needs to vote on its disarmament and dissolution at a proposed congress meeting that could come as soon as next month.