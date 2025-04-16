Larnaka 2030 welcomes the junior team of the Paneleucinian Athletic Basketball Club.

The athletes and their delegation, as well as colleagues from the team of Eleusis 2023, will spend four days in the city, which will be followed by a friendly match with the corresponding junior team of AEK Larnaca.

On the occasion of sport, a former ECoC (Elefsina) and a candidate ECoC (Larnaka) meet, strengthening historical ties and reinforcing the belief in a common European future.

The friendly match, which will be open to the public, will take place on Saturday 26 April 2025 at 17:00, at the indoor basketball court of Evriviadio Gymnasium. The whole event will be welcomed by the Mayor of Larnaka Mr. Andreas Vyras, the President of Larnaka 2030 Mr. Dinos Lefkaritis, the Artistic Director Mrs. Kelly Diapouli, followed by a speech by the guests.

Don’t miss the friendly match between the Eleusinian mysteries and the Stoic philosophical tradition! A meeting that highlights sport as our common ground, the meeting point of people and different communities.

More info: [email protected]