The Cyprus–Germany Business Association (CGBA) held a networking event in Nicosia recently, gathering professionals from a wide array of industries.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, the event sought to encourage new collaborations, strengthen bilateral economic relations, and open the door to future business opportunities between Cyprus and Germany.

The CGBA, a non-profit organisation based in Cyprus, aims to promote and deepen economic ties between the two countries through a range of activities.

According to the association, “meaningful networking, engaging discussions and the quality of people in attendance were the main ingredients to a productive atmosphere of collaboration and inspiration”.

Attendees included Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos, and secretary general of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) Philokypros Roussounides.

The CGBA stated that Roussounides’ “unique and valuable insights and words of inspiration added great depth to our discussions, emphasising the importance of collaboration, innovation, and growth within our business community”.

The association noted that it maintains a close partnership with Keve, which is also a founding member of CGBA.

The CGBA further cooperates with the German Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Athens and is supported by a broad network of governmental and private institutions.

These include the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Nicosia, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Berlin, and key ministries in Cyprus such as the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industry, and Ministry of Tourism.

The association mentioned that it also keeps close contact with several German Chambers of Industry and Commerce, as well as various business and economic associations in Germany.

“Through this framework of partnerships, the CGBA strongly supports the businesses that would benefit from a stronger, and more organised, economic collaboration between the markets of Cyprus and Germany, further supported by both being members of the European Union,” the announcement said.

“To that effect, members to the association can be individuals or legal entities from Cyprus or Germany that have notable and distinguished contributions to the Business community,” it aded.

It further explained that “such members also enjoy an important perk, which is that they get to attend the CGBA’s events with the goal of bridging any gaps between the two markets and fostering the spirits of cooperation and entrepreneurship”.