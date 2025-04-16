GDEV, a global gaming and entertainment group headquartered in Cyprus, on Wednesday announced its expansion into AI-powered storytelling with the launch of Shortly, an innovative content platform developed by its portfolio studio, GameGears.

According to an official announcement, Shortly leverages artificial intelligence to generate and stream vertical mini-series and short-form videos designed to appeal to modern, mobile-first audiences.

The platform is built around interactive, non-linear narratives where users shape the storyline through choices, adding a layer of gamification that turns watching into an active, game-like experience.

The announcement explained that viewers can earn “karma points” and achievements, further enhancing engagement.

The platform’s website is already live at shortly.show, with the first AI-generated content scheduled to launch in July 2025.

Further announcements about the platform’s features and roadmap are expected in the coming months.

“Shortly is a completely new project. Just imagine — all the content on the platform is generated using AI, has a real cinematic feel and as a user, you can interact with it, bringing a unique new layer of gamification to the videos you watch!” said Alexander Vaschenko, Founder and CEO of GameGears Studio, which owns the Shortly platform.

GameGears, best known for titles like Aliens vs Zombies: Invasion, has been a pioneer in adopting artificial intelligence to accelerate production, fine-tune gameplay mechanics and boost creativity.

According to the company, AI integration has accelerated its development process by a factor of four.

Andrey Fadeev, CEO of GDEV, emphasised the strategic importance of the project. “The launch of Shortly by our GameGears studio is a major step for GDEV as we expand beyond gaming into AI-driven entertainment,” he said.

“This project is an important move for our company as we grow as a technology-focused holding,” he added.

Moreover, GameGears’ innovative spirit has earned industry recognition, with projects such as Steampunk Ironman placing fourth at the AI Festival and the short film Mistake winning in the Rendering and VFX category at the AI Filmmaking Initiative Project Odyssey.

As a technology-forward entertainment hub, GDEV is home to a number of successful game studios including Nexters, Cubic Games, and GameGears.

The group is known for franchises such as Hero Wars, Island Hoppers, and Pixel Gun 3D, which collectively boast hundreds of millions of installs across platforms.

With Shortly, GDEV is signalling a broader ambition to evolve from traditional gaming into an AI-driven entertainment ecosystem, reinforcing Cyprus’s growing role as a base for global digital innovation.