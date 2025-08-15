A fire broke out in a pile of furniture which had been left next to an underground car park belonging to a block of flats in Limassol on Thursday afternoon, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Friday.

He said the fire broke out at around 2pm, and that the furniture was located at the car park’s entrance.

In the pile were carpets, garden furniture, ports, and flowerpots, with Kettis saying the items had been left there by the operators of a shop which operates on the building’s ground floor.

Kettis said the carpets and the garden furniture were “extensively damaged” by the fire, while the exterior of the building was also damaged.