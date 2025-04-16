The governmental press office on Wednesday announced the official translation and unification of the Republic’s updated constitution into English.

The publication will include “a comprehensive, consolidated text of the constitution” including its provisions since it came into operation in 1960 to its most recent 19th amendment, the new constitutional right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment as of December 31, 2024.

With the publication, the government said it aimed to serve as a valuable resource for anyone interested in the Constitution of the Republic of Cyprus and additionally enhance the accessibility of the Cypriot legal system to facilitate its study by the international academic and legal community.

The translation is available via the website under the “legislation” section.