Mainly fine weather can be expected over the next four days, with possible fine dust in the atmosphere from Friday onwards.

Thursday will be mainly fine with a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 29C inland, 26C along the coast and 19C in the highest mountains.

Thursday night will be clear. Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 14C inland and along the coast, and 10C in the highest mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly clear, however fine dust may appear at times.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Friday, noticeably higher than the seasonal average, to drop over the weekend but still remain above the average.