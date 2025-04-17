The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) this week issued a strong warning to investors regarding a number of unauthorised websites that are not licensed to offer investment services or activities in the Republic of Cyprus.

According to CySEC, the following websites are not linked to any entity that has been granted authorisation under Article 5 of Law 87(I)/2017 for the provision of investment services and/or the performance of investment activities: enfodns.com, ca-xe.pro, kamislaran.com, heromarkets-it.com, itradingfx.net, prestigepeakcapital.com, gomarketfx.com, and coreinvests.eu.

In its statement, the regulator urged investors to exercise caution and consult the official CySEC website at www.cysec.gov.cy before engaging in any transactions with investment firms.

The agency emphasised the importance of verifying whether a company is licensed to provide such services, stating that this is essential to investor protection and the integrity of the financial market.

“CySEC urges investors to consult its website before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities, which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities,” the statement read.

In a separate announcement, CySEC also disclosed that it had imposed an administrative fine of €7,000 on Streams Financial Services Ltd.

The fine was approved at a board meeting held on March 17, 2025.

According to the commission, the fine was issued for a violation of Article 54(1) of Regulation (EU) 2019/2033 concerning the prudential requirements of investment firms.

The breach was further defined by Articles 1(1)(a) and 2(1)(a) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2284.

CySEC found that Streams Financial Services Ltd had failed to submit its quarterly report for September 30, 2024, by the required deadline of November 11, 2024.

The report was expected to include all the information mandated by the relevant regulations.

The delay in submission constituted a breach of the company’s regulatory obligations.