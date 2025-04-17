The three-member committee appointed to examine the recalls process for cars – faulty Takata airbags in particular – imported from the EU and third countries continues its hearings on Thursday.

At the hearing, scheduled for 9.30am, the trade union and importers of used cars will present their positions.

They will continue testifying after the Easter holidays, so that they are allocated the same time as the importers of new cars.

During the previous meeting on April 9, committee chairman Michalakis Christodoulou urged the families of victims or people injured to testify, saying he did not wish to summon them out of respect for their loss.

At the previous hearing, serious problems in finding and informing car owners about recalls were reported by the five witnesses who testified.

The witnesses, who are members of the car importers’ association (Semio) and are either owners or officers of dealerships distributing vehicles in Cyprus, also referred to the incomplete implementation of EU legislation on the import of used cars, allowing for vehicles under recall to be registered.

They also said it was necessary to update data collected by the road transport department (TOM), so that recalls could be fulfilled immediately.

After the first public hearing, in which a Semio representative testified, pointing a finger at the state and dealers of used cars from third countries for the faulty Takata airbag scandal, the committee called the five witnesses to present their positions.