Almost ready to kick off a new season of exquisite music concerts, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation is preparing for an exciting September concert. Singer Alexia Vassiliou will join forces with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and the symphony’s choir to sing the classics.

This season opening will take place at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on September 10 and its return is expected to be an anticipated affair.

“Back by popular demand after a first sold-out show in 2024,” says the foundation, “our beloved and award-winning singer Alexia, who introduced Vocal Jazz to audiences in the Greek mainstream, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of her internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum album, Alexia Performs the Classics, joining forces with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Symphony’s choir, together with elite musicians from Alexia’s jazz band.”

The concert will revive the Golden Era of Greek Cinema and Greek Jazz from the 1930s to the 1960s, bringing back songs with melody, harmony and masterful orchestrations and celebrating the merge of the original Big Band sound with the symphonic tapestry.

Audiences can expect songs such a ‘Echo Apopse Rendezvous’ by George Mouzakis, ‘An s’ Arnitho’ by Mimis Plessas and ‘Tin Afto’ by Takis Morakis, among others in an evening wrapped in nostalgia and young talent.

Alexia Performs the Classics

Alexia Vassiliou performs with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony’s choir and fellow musicians. September 10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €25-30. Tel: 22-677100. www.cyso.org.cy