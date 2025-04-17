An event celebrating the delivery of new accessible playground equipment took place at Pavlos Melas park in Larnaca.

The initiative, spearheaded by the volunteer group Mikroi Ethelontes (Little Volunteers), aims to create a more inclusive and welcoming public space for all children, regardless of ability.

Speaking at the event, Vyras highlighted the importance of equality in public spaces: “We have a duty to ensure equal opportunities for every child. Today marks another meaningful step towards a society without exclusion – one built on respect and equality for all.”

Guests enjoyed live music from singer Nefeli Antoniou, storytelling sessions, creative activities, and team games involving a colourful parachute.

The Larnaca municipality extended its warmest congratulations to Mikroi Ethelontes for their commendable work and thanked all sponsors, contributors and supporters who helped bring the project to life.