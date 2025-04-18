Cyprus’ Animal Party called on municipalities and communities on Friday to ban any Easter activities that include animals, such as donkeys, piglets and pigeons.

It said there were some activities that “torment, abuse and humiliate animals, in various ‘games’, which are supposed to be among our traditions.”

“Animals are neither toys nor disposable,” the Animal Party said.

It added that “we consider ourselves to be a country with a European spirit and it is withing this framework that we should behave.”

“Animals are sentient beings and they feel pain, fear, thirst, suffering, cold and heat, and for these reasons we should not use them as a means of entertainment,” it said.

The Animal Party pointed out that this behaviour was “certainly not in the spirit of Easter”.

Concluding, it extended Easter wishes, hoping that this year “will be a true Easter of love without the slaughter of innocent animals, without exploitation, humiliation, suffering or humiliation.”