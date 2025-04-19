The Holy Light arrived in Cyprus on a Cyprus Airways flight from Israel at about 6pm on Saturday.

It was welcomed at Larnaca airport with a red carpet and a musical serenade from the military band playing military and the national anthems.

The Holy Light was received by Bishop Timotheos of Vostros, representative of the patriarch of Jerusalem in Cyprus, Archmandrite Stylianos representing the Kiti Bishopric and Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis.

The two clerics held a small prayer inside the terminal building from where the Holy Light will be escorted by the police to Archbishop Georgios at the archbishopric in Nicosia.

Motorcyclists also arrived at the airport to carry the Holy Light to all areas of the island.