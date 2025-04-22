A 46-year-old British tourist who was arrested after colliding head-on with a motorcycle and killing its rider was on Tuesday ordered to remain in custody until his next court hearing on Friday.

He will then answer charges of causing death by negligence and negligent driving.

The collision occurred at around 10.20pm on April 15 in Larnaca, with the British national’s vehicle reportedly having veered into oncoming traffic before colliding with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, named as 57-year-old Petros Christodoulou, was taken by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11.15pm on the same day.