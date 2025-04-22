Police are suspecting arson after a primary school classroom went up in flames in the Nicosia suburb of Strovolos on Monday night.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that the fire broke out at around 10.30pm in the school’s art room and added that stationery and furniture had been damaged by the fire.

In addition, the spokesperson said, damage to the room’s doors and to a nearby lift was also reported.

The police believe the fire was started intentionally, and their investigation into the matter is ongoing.