A cruise ship carrying around 1,600 foreign nationals from Israel docked at Limassol Port early on Saturday as part of an ongoing Israeli repatriation effort, dubbed “Safe Return”.

This marks the second such mission carried out by the Crown Iris, which has suspended its regular cruise operations for the summer to support evacuation and return routes to and from Israel. The vessel first arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday, when it docked at Larnaca carrying roughly 1,500 foreign nationals. On Thursday, it made its debut at the DP World cruise terminal in Limassol, where it boarded 1,600 Israeli citizens and transported them back to Ashdod port, a location chosen over Haifa due to operational concerns.

The passengers arriving in Limassol on Saturday were mostly young adults of Jewish heritage from the United States and Europe. Many had been taking part in the Birthright Israel heritage programme, and said they were now heading back to their home countries through Cyprus in a coordinated effort.

Dozens of coaches were dispatched to transport them directly to Larnaca Airport or to nearby hotels, where they will stay until their departure. Some are expected to remain on the island for a few days until their outbound flights are available.

At the same time, another group of around 1,600 Israeli citizens began boarding the Crown Iris for their return home. Like those on Thursday, many told Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that despite the risks linked to the ongoing conflict, they felt the need to be close to their families in Israel.

The ship is scheduled to leave Limassol later this afternoon and is expected to return on Monday. According to CNA sources, that journey will involve a smaller number of foreign nationals arriving, while more Israelis will board for repatriation.

The cycle of departures and arrivals is expected to continue every two days, with the Crown Iris due to dock again in Limassol on Thursday and next Saturday.