The Cyprus Olympic Committee (COC) is set to escalate efforts at the international level for the release of four members of the Keravnos Strovolou sports club, who remain detained by the Turkish Cypriot regime in the island’s occupied north.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the COC announced it will forward an appeal from the Keravnos Sports Club to the European Olympic Committees (EOC), in a move that could pave the way for coordinated action at the level of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The COC expressed full solidarity with Keravnos, condemning the detention of its Vice-President Andreas Kyprianou, stadium director Akis Gregoriou, and their wives, Anni Kyprianou and Niki Gregoriou. All four have been held since July 19, when they were arrested near the occupied town of Trikomo.

In total, five Greek Cypriots — all over the age of 60 — remain in custody, in what the COC described as an “illegal” and “inhumane” act.

“The detention of these individuals lies beyond any logical, human, or legal framework,” the COC said. “Olympic values such as respect and solidarity demand that we stand with our fellow members of the sporting community.”

The organisation added that it considers it an obligation to act, citing the violation of fundamental principles of the Olympic spirit.

The COC is also urging the government of the Republic of Cyprus and diplomatic channels to intensify pressure for the immediate release of the detainees and an end to their reported mistreatment.

As part of the initiative, the COC will liaise with both the Hellenic Olympic Committee and the European Olympic Committees to coordinate further responses, including the possibility of taking the matter to the International Olympic Committee.