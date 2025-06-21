Banana farmers and local growers in Paphos staged a protest on Saturday morning, demanding the release of irrigation water promised by the water development department. The demonstration began at 11am, with farmers briefly blocking the Paphos to Polis Chrysochous road near Potimon in Peyia.

The protest, organised by farmers from the Kissonerga-Peyia area and wider western Paphos, comes amid growing anger over what they describe as unequal treatment and failure to receive their fair share of water.

Speaking at the scene, head of the banana growers’ association, Moses Peyiotis, said producers were frustrated by the limited water supply, despite an official government decision allowing permanent crops to receive 50 per cent of their normal quota.

“Everyone else gets the 50 per cent, but not us,” he said.

“The government’s plan came into effect on May 19, and we still can’t water our crops. This is unjustified, and we can’t go on like this.”

The farmers are now calling on President Nikos Christodoulides to personally step in to resolve the matter.

MP Valentinos Fakontis of the opposition party Akel said the crisis in water management is worsening, and the ministry of agriculture’s current efforts are not enough.

“Some fields are drying out. Businesses and households are struggling. Urgent solutions are needed,” he stressed.

Farmers claim that while they face water cuts, large developments and golf courses continue to receive generous irrigation.

“There must be fairness,” said Herodotos Antoniades, district secretary of Eka Paphos.

“Deadlines set by the ministry have not been met. People working in the primary sector are at their limit.”

Panikos Kaponas, district secretary of Panagrotikos, accused authorities of mocking farmers.

“People have been ruined. The ministry must act, and act now,” he said.

From the Akamas district, Drouseia’s deputy mayor Sotiris Kouparis called for equal treatment.

“We’re only asking for the same 50 per cent quota that other regions receive. Chlorakas and Peyia have banana crops too and must be treated equally,” he said.

Before marching to the road, farmers gathered at the cultural centre of Akamas municipality in Peyia to coordinate their protest. The event remained peaceful but highlighted a growing sense of urgency among farmers, who say they are being driven to the edge.