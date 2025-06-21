A beach in Protaras turned into a scene of chaos on Saturday morning after a young man allegedly punched a municipal worker over a row involving a sunbed.

The incident occurred when the man placed towels on a sunbed, apparently intending to reserve it. A municipal employee, following official instructions, removed the towels in line with Paralimni – Deryneia Municipality’s stated policy against unauthorised reservations.

According to authorities, the young man reacted violently, reportedly attacking the worker and punching him before fleeing the scene.

Police were alerted immediately. Working in cooperation with the municipality’s services, officers swiftly identified the alleged attacker.

He is now expected to be brought before the court.

The municipality expressed strong concern over the incident. In an official statement, it condemned the alleged assault, calling it a “serious matter under investigation.”

Officials stressed that the physical safety and dignity of municipal staff must be protected.

“The municipality will not tolerate any behaviour that puts our employees at risk,” the statement said.

“All legal measures will be taken to ensure justice is served.”

The sunbed policy, designed to prevent unfair beach reservations, has been communicated by local authorities in recent weeks. The rules are part of efforts to ensure fair access for all beachgoers during the busy summer season.