Preserving regional security and ensuring diplomacy prevails to avoid further escalation is the main priority, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday, following the overnight US strike against Iran.

Letymbiotis said that the National Security Council remains in continuous session, under the leadership of President Nikos Christodoulides, to monitor the developments.

He added that Cyprus continues to play its role as a reliable pillar of stability and humanitarian assistance in the region.

“The Republic of Cyprus is closely monitoring developments and continuously evaluating all available data,” he said. “We are in constant contact with our partners as part of a responsible and coordinated approach to the unfolding situation.”

As a member state of the European Union and a country in the region with strong ties to all neighbouring states, Cyprus continues to act as a steady and trusted partner, he said.

“With consistency and operational readiness, our country responds to every request related to the protection of human life and the facilitation of humanitarian missions, reaffirming the longstanding role of the Republic of Cyprus as a bridge of peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Letymbiotis added.

He concluded by saying that securing regional stability and the dominance of diplomacy over military escalation remains the primary concern.