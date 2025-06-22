Emergency repatriation flights to Israel resumed shortly after noon on Sunday from Larnaca airport, following earlier cancellations due to the overnight US airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran.

According to information from Hermes Airports, the operator of Cyprus’ airports, several flights to Jordan – including scheduled routes to Amman and Aqaba – departed as planned in the morning. However, emergency flights to Israel were initially cancelled in the aftermath of heightened regional tensions.

The situation changed around midday, with flights to Israel resuming from Larnaca, albeit with delays. Affected passengers were notified by their respective airlines or ground handling companies.

Hermes Airports said its priority remains the smooth operation of all scheduled and special flights from both Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Sunday’s flight schedule originally included three special flights to Tel Aviv, nine to Haifa, six to Aqaba, and one to Amman.

Due to the ongoing conflict in the region and the closure of Israeli airspace, all repatriation flights to Israel require special permits from Israeli authorities.

Cyprus continues to play a key logistical and humanitarian role in the region, offering safe transit amid growing instability in the Middle East.