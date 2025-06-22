A fire that broke out on a boat docked at Larnaca marina on Sunday afternoon has been fully extinguished, the fire service confirmed.

In a post on platform X, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the blaze was brought under control through efforts coordinated by the marina’s management. A small boat equipped with portable firefighting gear was deployed and managed to extinguish the remaining flames on the charred vessel.

The boat will now be towed to a location deemed appropriate by the marina’s administration. The fire service has concluded its involvement in the incident, and firefighting teams on land have withdrawn, Kettis added.

Earlier in the day, two fire trucks from Larnaca fire stations had responded to the emergency. The burning vessel had been towed by marina staff out to open waters to prevent the flames from spreading to other boats.

It is noted that the vessel, left without control, drifted into shallow waters. A fire-fighting tugboat from the Ports Authority was unable to intervene due to limited accessibility, according to reports.

No injuries were reported.