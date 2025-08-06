The “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2025 summer school, implemented for the third consecutive year. The programme provided adolescents from diverse social backgrounds the opportunity to strengthen their leadership and communication skills, develop critical thinking and engage with key issues related to children’s rights and protection.

This year, the programme took place in two cities:

In Nicosia , hosted by the European University Cyprus , and

, hosted by the , and In Limassol, hosted by the Municipal Center for Social Programmes in collaboration with the “Free Hands” programme of the Municipality of Limassol and with the financial support of the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation, whom we warmly thank for their trust and support of our efforts.

Throughout the programme, children aged 12 to 16 actively participated in experiential activities and workshops focusing on important topics such as cyberbullying, school bullying, racism, acceptance of diversity and hate speech. The summer school served as a safe and creative space where participants-built friendships, developed valuable skills, and learned through engaging and playful experiences.

Among the highlights of the programme were:

Visits to the Paradox Museum and the Cyprus Planetarium T&O , and

and the , and A special meeting with Paralympic archer Christos Missos and members of the Ifestos Sports Club, where children had the chance to engage with athletes with disabilities and cultivate empathy and inclusion through meaningful dialogue and interaction.

We express our deepest gratitude to all supporters, partners, and collaborators who contributed to the success of the programme. Most importantly, we extend a heartfelt congratulation to the children who participated with enthusiasm, open minds and a genuine willingness to learn, listen and share. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of you!

With the completion of the programme, participants now have the opportunity to join the Organisation’s growing family of Young Ambassadors, continuing to use their voices and take action for a fairer, more inclusive and safer world for all children.