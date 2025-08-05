A 71-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to 10 months in prison for causing a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Limassol last year.

The Limassol district court found the defendant guilty of causing the death of 52-year-old Chrysostomos Chrysostomou in an accident in the early hours of April 1, 2023.

The collision took place at 4.50am on Omonias Avenue, when the older man, then 69, struck Chrysostomou with his vehicle as the latter was walking near the pavement, apparently intending to cross the road. The impact proved fatal.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court imposed eight penalty points on the defendant’s driving licence and a three-month driving ban, to start on his release from prison.

Chrysostomou was transferred to Limassol General Hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, police said the driver had tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

The older man was arrested as police launched an investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident.