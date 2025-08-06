Here’s a breakdown of what it says in plain language

By Eleni Philippou



The much-anticipated new law on the operation of swimming pools – the Swimming Pools Law of 2025 – was passed in July 2025 with the aim of making swimming pools safer, management clearer, and rules more consistent across the island. Whether you own property on a residential complex, manage a holiday rental, run a hotel, or have a private pool at your villa, this law affects everyone at some extent.

So, what’s new? Here’s a breakdown in plain language.

Three types of pools, three sets of rules

the Law groups swimming pools into three types, based on how they are used:

Type 1 Pools: These are public pools used primarily for swimming or recreation – think water parks, training pools, or pools at sports centers, or similar facilities based on the European standard CYS EN 15288-2:2018.

Type 2 Pools: These are pools attached to a business where swimming isn’t the main focus – like hotel pools, spa pools, hospital pools, physiotherapy pools, or shared pools in tourist accommodation based on the European standard CYS EN 15288-2:2018.

Some further clarification here as to the meaning of “tourist accommodation” under Type 2 as these pools must be: (a) attached to a business and (b) are further defined in the Law on the Law on the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation 34(I)/2019 as amended.

Type 3 Pools: These cover all other pools, such as those pools belonging to self-catered accommodation, excluding:

(a) public pools (Type 1),

(b) business-related pools (Type 2)

(c) Private Pools, including those pools which serve up to 5 houses and used privately.

The definition of Private Pools given by the Law, is that the pool is intended for the use of one house and one family and its guests, and it is based on the definition in the European standard CYS EN 15288-2:2018. When a house with a pool is rented out for use by one family and guests it is still considered private use.

It seems that small residential developments of up to five houses with a communal pool are also excluded from the three categories above and may loosely be included in the term “private use”.

To my understanding, any residential development with six properties or more, which are sharing a swimming pool should fall under Type 3.

“Mixed use” developments may be more challenging to categorise.

Do you need a license?

Here’s the short answer:

Yes, if you operate a Type 1 or Type 2 pool. You’ll need to apply for an operational license from the authorities before you open and operate. This includes submitting documents like sanitation certificates, engineering approvals, and safety declarations. Operational Licenses last for one year and must be renewed annually. Applications should be submitted three months before the current license expires.

Type 3 or private pools (including shared pools by up to five houses) – No annual operational license is required however the “pool manager” must still notify the authorities before the pool starts operating and when the pool operation is permanently terminated. A register of such pools will be maintained by the authorities.

Who’s responsible?

In every case (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3 and for private pools), there must be a “pool manager”. The pool manager bears full responsibility for the pool’s safety, cleanliness, and compliance with the Law. If the pool manager leaves the role or fails to meet standards, the license can be revoked, or the operation of the pool can be suspended.

The local council can also suspend or shut down a pool immediately if there’s a health or safety risk. And if they don’t act quickly enough, the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works can step in to shut the pool down via official decree.

The pool manager is the registered owner of the land on which the pool is located, or any other person or company who may have a written contract with the registered owner and has control of the pool and the maintenance of the same. This covers any owners of properties who have a contract of purchase of a property but do not have a separate title deed issued in their names yet, as well as any professional maintenance companies or persons who may have a contract in place for such services.

Inspections and Oversight

If you run a pool, expect inspections.

Type 1 and 2 pools are subject to regular checks by health and technical officers.

Type 3 pools are inspected at random, especially in the summer.

Inspectors can walk in at reasonable times, check water quality, review documentation, and even issue immediate orders if something poses a danger.

Private pools (including shared pools by up to five houses) are generally exempt – unless there’s a serious public health concern.

If your pool is out of use whether private or not, the Law also declares that you must cover and fence it properly to prevent accidents or mosquito breeding.

What if you disagree with a decision?

If your application for an annual operation license is denied or your license revoked, you can file a formal appeal with the Minister of the Interior within 30 days. The ministry then has three months to respond. Until then, the original decision still stands – but you’ll have a chance to be heard.

Breaking the Rules? Prepare to Pay

The Law includes some tough penalties for non-compliance:

Running a pool without a license (Type 1 or 2): Fines up to €10,000, plus €1,000 per day if you keep operating.

General violations (for any pool type): Fines up to €2,000, plus €500 per day of continued violation.

Ignoring a closure order: Up to one year in prison or a €10,000 fine – or both.

Blocking an inspection: Up to 6 months in prison or an €800 fine.

In serious cases, courts can also order the pool closed.

What about the fine print?

The law gives the Council of Ministers and relevant ministries the power to issue detailed regulations and decrees. These will cover everything from:



Water quality and sanitation



Rescue equipment



Hygiene rules for swimmers



Operation during night hours



Safety standards and responsibilities



Such regulations must be followed once issued.

2025 Regulations issued for pools Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3

a set of regulations were also issued in July 2025, relating to the quality of the pool water, the facilities around pools (such as bathrooms, changing rooms etc), pool safety, lifeguards and other issues, and these regulations are obligatory for Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 pools but are only recommendations for those complexes not falling under those categories and private pools.

Appointment of Pool Operator (Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 pools) – The pool manager must nominate to the authorities, the person responsible for the operation of the pool (the Pool Operator) and this person will be responsible for the proper running and maintenance of the pool. The Pool Operator must fulfill certain criteria set out in the Regulations (age, skills, educational background, clean criminal record certificate etc). The Pool Manager may also act as the Pool Operator, if he fulfills the criteria prescribed in the Regulations.

Lifeguards – Type 1 and Type 2 pools require lifeguards during all hours of operation of the pool. There are some very specific exceptions to this rule. The number of lifeguards required depends on the size of the pool.

It does not appear from the Regulations that Type 3 pools require lifeguards.

Already running a pool? Here’s what you need to do

If your pool was already up and running when the Law came into force, you have six months to notify the authorities and comply with the new rules. This applies to ALL pools (Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3) but not private pools.

The pool manager must declare the Pool Operator to the authorities.

Any licenses issued under the old 1992 or 1996 laws remain valid until they expire – but you’ll need to apply under the new system for your next renewal.

A step forward for pool safety in cyprus

this new law represents a long-overdue update to Cyprus’s swimming pool law and regulations. By aligning with European standards (CYS EN 15288-2:2018), it aims to protect public health, promote safe recreation, and ensure professional management of pool facilities island-wide.

While the new rules come with paperwork and additional responsibilities for some, they should also hopefully bring peace of mind to communities and tourists alike. Ultimately, it’s a legal framework that supports safer summers, better tourism infrastructure, and more accountability. With any luck, the implementation of this new legal framework will not be problematic.

Eleni Philippou is LLB, LLM, TEP, Advocate – Partner. Polycarpos Philippou & Associates LLC

