The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) and the CyberMouflons Cybersecurity Team announce the eighth Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge (CCSC) to be held online from June 27 to July 13, 2025. This year, the competition is co-organised with the Greek National Cyber Security Team, offering an excellent opportunity for those interested in cyber security, CTFs and ethical hacking practices.

The CCSC aims to form the National Team that will represent Cyprus in the respective European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC). The national competition is open to all ages, but only those between the ages of 14-25 years old are eligible to be part of the national team.

Young people (with birth years 2000-2011 inclusive) from secondary school students, students, cybersecurity professionals and researchers and hackers are encouraged to participate. Beginners and or self-taught people are also encouraged to take part in the competition as there will also be introductory exercises for people without experience who wish to test their knowledge and skills in a CTF (Capture the Flag) competition.

CCSC top players will receive training and preparation through the year to represent Cyprus in the European Competition ECSC, which will take place over October 6-10, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland.

The Cyprus cybersecurity team is prepared by mentors-volunteers from the CyberMouflons community who, among other things are coordinating the challenges, the selection of candidates and the training of the top players.

CCSC 2025 is to be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, the Cyprus Police and the Commissioner for Communications through the Digital Security Authority.

Sponsors of the competition are Deloitte, ECOMMBX, European University Cyprus, Grant Thornton, Odyssey Cybersecurity ,Oracle, UCLan Cyprus University and ΧΜ.

For more information and registration, visit: https://www.ccsc.org.cy Participation is open to all ages and free of charge. Follow us on social media on Facebook (@CCSC). Cyprus) and LinkedIn.