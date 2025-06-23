Cyta believes in a world where technology is a right for all. In this context, it has launched a new initiative aimed at sponsoring mature, targeted projects that reduce digital inequalities in Cyprus.

To achieve this, it is seeking partnerships with organisations that are developing integrated actions with real impact, so that technology reaches those who need it most.

If you are implementing or planning such an initiative, please submit your proposal by July 31, 2025 to: [email protected].

Eligible actions must relate to:

Children and young people aged 6–25, focusing on the development of digital skills, critical thinking and innovation

Women, particularly in areas such as STEAM, where their representation remains low

Persons with disabilities, through technological solutions that enhance accessibility and independence

Communities in rural or remote areas facing limited access to digital infrastructure and education

Learn more and view the selection criteria at: www.cyta.com.cy/digital-inclusion

Cyta press releases are available at: www.cyta.com.cy/pr/pressreleases