ASBISc Enterprises Plc announced this week a significant year-on-year increase in its estimated consolidated revenues for May 2025.

According to an announcement on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the board of directors stated that estimated consolidated revenues for May 2025 reached approximately $320 million.

They stated that this figure represents an increase of approximately 40 per cent compared to May 2024, when revenues stood at $228 million.

The announcement was made in accordance with article 17, paragraph 1, of the market abuse regulation (MAR), concerning inside information. The disclosure was made on June 23, 2025.

What is more, the company reminded investors that these figures are “based on the board’s best possible estimates and may differ slightly from the final audited data”.

The company’s stock, listed under the name Asbisc Enterprises Ltd (ASBISC), is traded on a foreign regulated market.