A large number of nicotine pouches was found in kiosks and other retail outlets and the Pharmaceutical Services have warned that these products, which are illegal, can cause a series of health issues, including tachycardia and brain damage.

Nicotine pouches are used orally as an alternative to smoking by delivering nicotine directly to the salivary glands.

The Pharmaceutical Services said the pouches constitute a serious health risk and are especially harmful to young people, whose brain is still developing.

Risks may include, inter alia, increased addiction, nicotine poisoning, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, tachycardia, loss of consciousness, heart complications and can impact the brain causing problems with memory, concentration and decision-making.

Using nicotine pouches may have long-term consequences on cognitive development.

Other effects include mouth soreness, gum ulceration and tooth decay.

The Pharmaceutical Services remind the public that nicotine pouches are considered pharmaceuticals since October 2024 and thus require a licence to be sold in Cyprus.

So far, no licence has been issued for the specific product and consumers are urged not to purchase them.

Thus, selling or distributing nicotine pouches is illegal and those doing so will be prosecuted.