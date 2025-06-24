BrainRocket joins TechIsland as donor, expanding support for Cyprus tech ecosystem Cyprus-based BrainRocket has joined TechIsland as one of the association’s donors, further strengthening its ties to the local tech sector and reaffirming its long-term commitment to the island’s innovation ecosystem.

Founded and headquartered in Limassol, BrainRocket specialises in full-cycle development of web and mobile products for clients across fintech, iGaming and marketing.

The company, which launched in 2020 with a team of just 100 people, now employs more than 1,300 professionals across Cyprus, Portugal, Poland, Malta and Serbia.

Cyprus remains its global headquarters, home to three offices and more on the way.

As the company continues to expand its footprint locally and abroad, it credits its steady growth to a culture of bold thinking, fast execution and technical depth, all supported by what it describes as an increasingly dynamic tech community on the island.

According to BrainRocket, joining TechIsland, the largest tech association in Cyprus, reflects its belief that the island has the potential to play a meaningful role in the global tech landscape.

The company said its support aims to help strengthen the local tech community, expand opportunities for talent, and back long-term growth in a location that aligns with its own values and vision.

Tanya Romanyukha, General Manager of TechIsland, welcomed the announcement. “We are thrilled to welcome BrainRocket to the TechIsland Donor family,” she said, adding that the company’s expertise and vision “perfectly complement our mission to position Cyprus as a top destination for tech innovation and investment.”

As a non-profit organisation, TechIsland said its work is made possible through the backing of dedicated members and donors such as BrainRocket.

More information on the association’s Donorship Programme can be found here.