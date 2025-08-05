The House Education Committee on Monday issued a strong appeal to the Educational Service Commission (ESC) to address the growing hardship faced by teachers, particularly mothers, who are posted far from their homes.

Speaking after an emergency session, committee chairman Pavlos Mylonas described the current system of appointments as “inhumane and harsh”, citing examples of educators being transferred from Paralimni and Sotira to areas as far away as Paphos and Polis Chrysochous.

“We are talking about mothers, sometimes with five children or health problems, being asked to uproot themselves and travel across the island for a contracted position,” Mylonas said. “This is not just inconvenient, it’s cruel.”

The issue stems from the current appointment system, which is based on a points system that tends to favour senior teachers.

As a result, newly contracted teachers are frequently placed in locations far from their permanent residence, while older educators remain in more central or preferred locations.

Mylonas noted that the problem is particularly acute in Paphos, where a shortage of local educators means teachers must travel from other districts.

He called on the commission to consider more flexible solutions, such as prioritising placements from nearby Limassol instead of Famagusta or Nicosia districts.

“There’s room for comparison and practical decision-making here,” Mylonas added, urging the ESC and the secondary school teachers’ union Oelmek to step in.

“Even within the framework of the law, there is space to negotiate exchanges or voluntary reassignments, especially involving experienced teachers who could serve in these regions.”

The committee chair stressed that the number of affected individuals is relatively small, around 10 to 15 teachers, but the impact on their lives is profound.

“These are our fellow citizens. We are asking them either to break up their families or reject their appointments altogether. That is not acceptable,” Mylonas concluded.