Disy on Monday called on President Nikos Christodoulides to “explain to society why it is impossible and detrimental to the nation to talk about closing crossing points” after some had called for this to happen following the arrest of five Greek Cypriots in the north last month.

“Given that the opening of more crossing points has assumed particular importance and weight in the efforts of the United Nations secretary-general [Antonio Guterres] to curb Turkish intransigence and lift the impasse, the demand of a government-supporting party to close the crossing points sends the wrong message,” it said.

In this, it was referring to Edek, which on Saturday had said that “closing the crossing points, at least until the Turkish army and its mouthpieces in the occupied territories release the abducted Greek Cypriots, is the position of Edek.

“Only this measure is sufficient to prevent further abductions and illegal detentions of Greek Cypriots [and] to neutralise Turkish blackmail to end the completely legal prosecutions of usurpers of occupied Greek Cypriot properties,” it added.

The party also called for a discussion on ways to exert pressure on the north to end the strengthening of its economy.

Elam had also said on Saturday that closing the crossing points is a “firm position”, and that should they be closed, “the real problem of Cyprus, the occupation of 37 per cent of our lands, will be highlighted.

“In this way, and in combination with other actions, the occupation regime will bear the cost at all levels,” it said.

Famagusta district governor Yiannis Karousos, who is also one of Disy’s deputy leaders, broke from his party’s line on Friday and also called for the crossing points to be closed.

“The crossing points policy was founded on the need for communication, cooperation and a gradual building of trust,” he said.

However, “when this policy is weaponised by the Turkish side to harass, arrest and convict people on premeditated charges, its basis for existence becomes fragile”.

He said that as such, “the time has come to discuss at an institutional level the re-evaluation of the policy on the operation of crossing points.

“This is not a punishment towards our Turkish Cypriot compatriots. It is a message to the occupation administration that tolerance and patience have limits, and that the protection of Cypriot citizens is non-negotiable,” it said.

He then warned that “if a clear, collective, and institutional message is not sent immediately, the arrests and convictions of Greek Cypriots will continue”.

Disy on Monday, however, was unmoved, saying that calls for the crossing points to close “may create wrong impressions regarding the will of our own side in relation to the process being followed under the guidance of [Guterres] on the Cyprus problem.

“It is very important at this time that there is nothing which calls into question the credibility of the Greek Cypriot side. Therefore, [Christodoulides] must respond to the position of Edek, as well as that of Elam, and explain to society why it is impossible and detrimental to the nation to talk about closing crossing points”.

It added that Christodoulides must explain “how this will exonerate Turkey and serve its own plans”.

Presidential press office director Victor Papadopoulos had said earlier in the day that Christodoulides had already been “clear in his statements on the issue”.

Christodoulides had on Sunday been categorical in his rejection of suggestions that the crossing points be closed.

“We, as the Republic of Cyprus, never prevented people from crossing to the occupied areas. Turkey and the occupation regime did. I remind you that in 2003, it was a decision made by the occupation regime to partially lift the restrictions,” he said, referring to the opening of crossing points for the first time, 22 years ago.